Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.22) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 133 ($1.69).

LON TW opened at GBX 140.20 ($1.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of £4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 876.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.25. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total value of £140,034.02 ($177,617.99). In the last three months, insiders bought 314 shares of company stock valued at $44,964. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

