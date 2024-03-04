Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$6.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Laurentian downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
