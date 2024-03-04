Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 23.5% of Lansing Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $546.33. 148,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,858. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $543.36 and its 200-day moving average is $519.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

