Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

ROL stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $652,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.