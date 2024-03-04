RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) is LRT Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. RLI comprises approximately 6.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of RLI worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at $1,706,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in RLI by 4.7% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 207,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 126.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 66.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in RLI in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.03. 36,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

