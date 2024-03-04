RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($48.20) price target on the stock.

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 3,602 ($45.69) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,034 ($25.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,818 ($48.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,429.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,040.90. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,229.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23.

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a €1.25 ($1.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,290.10%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

