Reviewing Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) & Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Sonendo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sonendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Straumann and Sonendo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Straumann $2.69 billion N/A $273.96 million N/A N/A Sonendo $41.66 million 0.28 -$57.05 million ($0.65) -0.28

Analyst Ratings

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than Sonendo.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Straumann and Sonendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Straumann 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sonendo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sonendo has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 943.99%. Given Sonendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Straumann.

Profitability

This table compares Straumann and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Straumann N/A N/A N/A Sonendo -137.14% -95.29% -50.70%

Volatility & Risk

Straumann has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonendo has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Straumann beats Sonendo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; surgical instruments; and implant-borne prosthetics. It provides ceramic healing and screw-retained abutments; intraoral scanners; 3D printers; milling and grinding machines; and prevention products. In addition, it offers biomaterials, bone substitutes, membranes, and soft tissue management and oral healing products; digital solutions for dental labs, dentists, and centralized milling centers; surgical instruments comprising surgical and modular cassettes, guided instruments, bone block fixation sets, bonerings, titanium pin sets, and other cassettes; and edentulous, pro arch fixed, prosthetic, and mini-implant solutions for edentulous patients. Further, it provides esthetic restorations that include ceramic implant monotypes, ceramic implants, abutments, biologics, and other solutions; and Emdogain for wound healing. Further, it offers systems ClearCorrect aligners; and training and education services to its customers. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as corporate customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Sonendo

(Get Free Report)

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid EDTA that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

