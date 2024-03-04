Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down to $6.98

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.17. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,216,043 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 13.0 %

The company has a market cap of $535.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 278,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

