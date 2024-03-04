Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) recently:

2/27/2024 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

1/30/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2024 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$53.00 price target on by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PPL traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 239,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.92. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$47.81.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.