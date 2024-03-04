Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,020 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Republic Services worth $139,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,138,000 after buying an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,809,000 after buying an additional 107,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Republic Services stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.80. The stock had a trading volume of 259,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

