Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Get Repay alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RPAY

Repay Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Repay

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $996.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Repay by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 39.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 826,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 232,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $134,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.