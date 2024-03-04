Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Repay by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 39.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 826,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 232,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $134,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
