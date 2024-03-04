Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,637 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after acquiring an additional 815,429 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $78,366,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,996 shares of company stock valued at $26,635,028 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $320.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.24.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

