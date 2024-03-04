Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth $7,519,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 3,507,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 320,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,813,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 547,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 133,686 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,361,726 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

Featured Stories

