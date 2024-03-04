Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $187.02 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.36.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

