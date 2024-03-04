Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 799 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Infosys were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $19.83 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

