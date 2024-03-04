Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 121 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

DRI stock opened at $171.29 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

