Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773,543 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PulteGroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $111.21 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $111.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

