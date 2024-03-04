Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after purchasing an additional 206,189 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $185.17 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $185.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

