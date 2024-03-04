Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $77.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

