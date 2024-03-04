Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

WELL opened at $92.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

