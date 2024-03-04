Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $980.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $893.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $983.14.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

