Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,890,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

