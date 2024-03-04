Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2024 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $91.00.

2/22/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

