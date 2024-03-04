Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 121,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 72,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Radius Gold Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

