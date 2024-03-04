QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Down to $45.53

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.53, but opened at $44.13. QuidelOrtho shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 69,145 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.56 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,859,000 after buying an additional 505,050 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth $410,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 45.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 41.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 47,661 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 206,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.