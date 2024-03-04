Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Quanterix shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 61,280 shares changing hands.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $27,744,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6,788.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 1,010,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after buying an additional 734,306 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 84.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,945,000 after buying an additional 646,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

