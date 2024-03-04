Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Quanterix in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 144,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 33,860 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,759,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

