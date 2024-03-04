QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Up 25.1% in February

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,670,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 14,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.41. 2,485,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,999,059. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $166.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.83. The company has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

