Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,730. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $221.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 179,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

