Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,406 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Stock Up 1.9 %

SMAR opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

