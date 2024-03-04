Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 126,726 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 126,726 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,000 shares of company stock worth $9,674,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PATH. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.