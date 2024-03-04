Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.