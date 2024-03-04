Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 147.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 523.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,123,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1,374.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Price Performance
EXLS opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on ExlService
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ExlService
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.