Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 147.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 523.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,123,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1,374.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

