Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 3,236 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after buying an additional 685,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after buying an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

