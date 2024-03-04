Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.02 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after buying an additional 481,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

