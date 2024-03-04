Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.95 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 269.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $116.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $117.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

