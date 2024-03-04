Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.83 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $127.44 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

