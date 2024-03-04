Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $203.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,162 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

