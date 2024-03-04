Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 16,824 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.88 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.