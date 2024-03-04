Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 10,066 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.5 %

AutoNation stock opened at $151.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

