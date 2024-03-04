Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $55.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.