Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,042 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $192.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $194.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

