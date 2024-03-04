Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 82,029 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Western Union by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,324,000 after acquiring an additional 408,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,247,000 after buying an additional 1,439,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Western Union by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,926,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,470,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Union stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

