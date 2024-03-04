Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 3,599 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $266.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.45. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total value of $3,864,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,751,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total transaction of $3,864,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,506. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

