Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 1,618 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.29% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $45.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $471.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

