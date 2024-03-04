Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $772.31 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $591.73 million and $772.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 66% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $5.65 or 0.00008459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.27 or 0.05341791 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00018679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

