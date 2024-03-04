QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. QCR accounts for 7.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 2.16% of QCR worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in QCR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,146. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $973.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.61. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCRH

About QCR

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.