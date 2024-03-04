Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $51.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $55.33 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.