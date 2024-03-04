PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,166,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises about 4.3% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 2.66% of PTC worth $448,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.70. 266,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,692. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.64.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

