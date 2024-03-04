PROS’s (PRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

PRO stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PROS by 302.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

